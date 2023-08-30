Greta Van Fleet Shares Thrilling New Video For “The Falling Sky”

Home News Roy Lott August 30th, 2023 - 11:03 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Greta Van Fleet has unveiled a music video for their track “The Falling Sky”, directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song comes from the band’s critically acclaimed new album “Starcatcher” on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares: “I’d say we pushed even harder on this one to create something visceral and visually stunning. I felt a deeper connection to the band during the process of creating the video and I value that aspect of our collaboration as much as the work itself.”

Guitarist Jake Kiszka adds of the video: “A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of ‘The Falling Sky’ demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. in essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun.”

Starcatcher debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and reached number one on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums. They are currently on an extensive Starcatcher world tour in support of the new record. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes upcoming stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston as well as a European leg shortly after.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz