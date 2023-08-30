Greta Van Fleet Shares Thrilling New Video For “The Falling Sky”

Greta Van Fleet has unveiled a music video for their track “The Falling Sky”, directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song comes from the band’s critically acclaimed new album “Starcatcher” on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.
Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares: “I’d say we pushed even harder on this one to create something visceral and visually stunning. I felt a deeper connection to the band during the process of creating the video and I value that aspect of our collaboration as much as the work itself.”
Guitarist Jake Kiszka adds of the video: “A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of ‘The Falling Sky’ demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. in essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun.”