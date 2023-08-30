Aqua Announces Fall 2023 Barbie World Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton August 30th, 2023 - 10:45 AM

For those who still haven’t shaken the recent Barbie craze this summer, AQUA, the Danish European Pop band, has something spectacular for you. The band is set to tour the United States this fall on their much-anticipated “Barbie World Tour”! They will be storming California, Texas, Florida, and many other cities. They might just be in your own backyard.

According to Reybee Inc., a testimony from the phenomenon, “We’ve been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold-out shows in NYC and LA this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nationwide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face.” – AQUA.

A Spotify Fans First presale will begin on Monday, August 28th at 10:00 a.m. EST. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, August 30th, at 10:00 a.m. EST on StubHub.

This tour is the band’s epic return to stardom after their hit album Aquarium, which released hits like “Lollipop (Candyman),” “Doctor Jones,” and last but not least, “Barbie Girl.” A song that has not only taken the world by storm but has become a hallmark of today’s pop culture scene. To the point where the theme, “I’m a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World” is continuously sampled today by well-known artists like Ava Max and Ludacris in their own hits singles.

AQUA’s pink spectacular tour will begin on November 12th in Seattle. Because of a sudden uptick in their growing fan base, scoring tickets to their mostly-ridden tour may be more challenging than it seems. In your best interest, prep your Stubhub account before August 30th.

TOUR DATES:

Nov. 12 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Nov. 14 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Nov. 16 Riverside, CA Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 19 San Diego, CA House of Blues

Nov. 20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Nov. 22 Houston, TX House of Blues

Nov. 24 Austin, TX Emo’s

Nov. 26 New Orleans, LA Fillmore

Nov. 27 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 28 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

Dec. 4 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

Dec. 5 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

Dec. 6 Boston, MA House of Blues

Dec. 10 Detroit, MI Fillmore

Dec. 12 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Dec. 13 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore

Dec. 15 Denver, CO The Summit

Dec. 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Dec. 19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues