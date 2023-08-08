Iggy Azalea Asks For “Transformational, Not Life-Destroying” Sentencing for Tory Lanez

Home News James Reed August 8th, 2023 - 1:12 PM

On Monday (August 7), Tony Lanez received his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence in December 2022. The hearing began this morning , as Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford reportedly received more than 70 letters of support from Lanez’s legal team. Family members, celebrities, and employees supported a light sentence for the Toronto emcee.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea asked Judge Herriford in her letter to give Lanez a sentence “that is transformational, not life destroying.” While this may seem like a curious friendship to some, Lanez and Azalea actually sparked dating rumors last fall, around the same time Lanez revealed to TMZ that he was helping Azalea craft her next studio album. “We’ve been working on it for like a solid two and a half months,” he said. “Then she went on tour, so we’re about to get back to it now.”

When pressed about associating herself with Lanez, Azalea stood in her support for him. “You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Judge Herriford revealed that one of the aforementioned jailers’ letters to the court said that he and Lanez talked about his crime “in detail,” and spoke about “what he could have done to prevent it.” On top of this, one of the jail chaplains spoke this morning during the hearing, mentioning that Lanez has started a daily prayer in jail, helping to “lessen tensions among inmates,” according to Cuniff.

Lanez’s father Sonstar Peterson also spoke to the judge this morning, apologizing for his past actions in court. Herriford would eventually go on to say that he felt Lanez’s crime was not done with a “high-level of callousness,” although it is currently unclear how this opinion could affect his sentencing. All of this occurred during the morning session of the hearing before the court was adjourned for a 90-minute lunch period.