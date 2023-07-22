Brian Setzer Shares Vibrant New Song “Girl On The Billboard” and Announces New Album “The Devil Always Collects”

Home News Simon Li July 22nd, 2023 - 10:55 PM

The American guitarist and songwriter Brian Setzer has just released the music video for his new song “Girl On The Billboard.” Watch the video below.



The song is an awesome rock jam, with the guitar’s killer riffs and Setzer’s unmistakable charming voice, conveying that playful and lighthearted feeling to the audiences. The video tells the classic boy meets girl story, set in the west, with the male protagonist riding bikes and running from police with the girl he saw on the billboard.

“It’s an old truckers’ song,” Says Setzer when asked about “Girl On the Billboard.” “At first I wasn’t getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy.”

The song is from Setzer’s upcoming album The Devil Always Collects, which would be out by September the 15th, which would be his first album since 2021’s Gotta Have the Rumble. This upcoming album would showcase Setzer’s guitar works and his unique vocals through its non-stop freight train rhythms. Below is the track list.

The Devil Always Collects track list:

SIDE A

Rock Boys Rock The Devil Always Collects Girl On The Billboard The Living Dead What’ll It Be Baby Doll? Black Leather Jacket

SIDE B