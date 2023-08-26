Boys Like Girls Announce New Album “Sunday At Foxwoods” For October 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 26th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Photo By Jenna Houchin

The band Boys Like Girls recently announced their new Album entitled Sunday At Foxwoods. The Album has a release date of October 20, 2023, and is their first full-length album in 11 years.

The announcement of the album came with the release of their newest single “Cry” which came out on August 25th, 2023. This is the fourth and latest purview of the upcoming record and is now available on all DSPs.

Lead vocalist Martin Johnson talks about his new song “Cry” in a press release, “I’m not really a campfire style singer, but on my third or fourth date with my now wife she asked me to play her a song. I don’t know why, but I picked up the guitar and started playing ‘CRY’ in front of someone for the first time,”… “A crazy thing happened…I felt the song in the way I had always wanted to. I meant the words I was singing…and I meant them for her.”

Listen to it below

This Album was a journey to make and it began in May when the band Marked its return with the single “Blood And Sugar”. Next came the single “Language” which most definitely solidified their comeback as it reignited old fans’ love of them and connected them with new fans as well. Then, just last month They released “The Outside” which had a very nostalgic feel to it and delved into the power of music in shaping the identities of individuals. Now with “Cry” being released we are all excited for the new album to finally come out. See the tracklist below!