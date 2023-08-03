Danger Mouse and Jemini Announce New Album “Born Again” for August 2023 Release

Home News Anya Kennelly August 3rd, 2023 - 9:26 PM

According to the press release Danger Mouse and Jemini have announced a new album titled Born Again and have released a single “Brooklyn Basquiat.” The duo made their debut in 2003 and have been releasing music ever since. This album was originally recorded in 2004 and is previously unheard of, but is now being shared with fans after 20 years.

The new release “Brooklyn Basquiat” is an incredible display of the duo’s talent and teamwork. It starts with chatter in the background and a strong wind instrument in the background as well as percussion blends to create the chorus has a singer referencing Basquiat and gives the whole song a light feeling that makes the listener want to dive in and sing along. The song is an amazing taste of what is to come and is teasing the upcoming and long-awaited album release. The album is set to release worldwide this month and is highly anticipated. This past October Danger Mouse released a new video for his song “Belize” which features MF Doom. Also released an album titled Cheat Codes last August alongside Black Thought.

photo credit: Alexander Cabrera

Born Again Tracklist

All I Locked Up Me Knuckle Sandwich II Born Again Brooklyn Basquiat Walk the Walk Where You From Dear Poppa World Music