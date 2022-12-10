Carl Rae Jepsen Sings Bubbly “Hello Kitty: Super Style!” Theme Song

Home News Hannah Boyle December 10th, 2022 - 1:53 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen plays The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA USA on 18 October 2022.

Singer/Songwriter Carly Rae Jepson has never been afraid to let her bubbly side shine through. Most well-known for her 2012 chart-topping song ‘Call Me Maybe’, Jepson has always had a handle on catchy songs. This rings true today as a pop star has recently released her theme song for the Amazon Kids+ tv show “Hello Kitty Super Style!”.

Since her debut in 2008 with her album Tug Of War’, Carly Rae Jepson has won MTV Europe Music Award for Best song (2012), MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist, as well as several others. In 2026, this pop star moved into acting as she played the role of Frenchie in 2016 made for the tv musical ‘Grease’. Today, after releasing another five albums since her initial debut, Carly Rae Jepson is the new singer for the Amazon Kids+ tv show ‘Hello Kitty: Super Style!”.

This new theme song for the beloved cartoon cat is just as energetic and playful as Hello Kitty herself. The song introduces Hello Kitty as she grabs her other cartoon friends and runs along her town. Similar to the animation style, this theme song is bubbly and colorful. The lyrics ‘hurray, yippee, buttons, and bows’ is catchy and follow the listener throughout their day so that all thoughts go back to the children’s tv, despite their age. The song captures a sense of warmth and friendship buried under its peppy nature. The song was written by Jared Faber, who is credited with having written numerous children’s theme songs including that of the hit cartoon network show ‘Teen Titans Go.”

For More Information on Jepson and the new Hello Kitty theme song visit Stereogum