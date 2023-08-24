mxdwn Premiere: Careful Debuts Anthemic New Single “I Don’t Mind”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 24th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Brooklyn-based art pop outfit Careful has returned with an emotional new single “I Don’t Mind.” The track serves as the latest offering from the project’s forthcoming EP Promise/Practice which is set to arrive on September 22, marking their first new music release in nearly a decade.

Lyrically, the song is reminiscent of a break up anthem, privately lamenting a lost lover while simultaneously empowering oneself to recognize their self worth. Yet, the track remains melancholic, both in terms of instrumentation and lyricism.

Overall, “I Don’t Mind” offers listeners an immersive, well-rounded experience into the heart and mind of a broken hearted individual. Fans of Mitski, Perfume Genius and Sufjan Stevens will find enjoyment in Careful’s musical offering which is in a similar vein to their “emotional art pop” sound and vibe.

Speaking on the production of the track, Careful’s Eric Lindley explained, “I had fun with this song in part because on one hand I enjoyed the silliness and challenge of writing such a straightforward repeated chorus, and on the other I tried to undercut that directness a bit by giving the character of the narrator a lot of flexibility, in terms of whether they’re even relatable or not. Like, is it a real breakup anthem and they’re a great catch and the person who left them doesn’t appreciate what they had, or is the narrator actually a terrible person trying to convince themselves they’re great, or something else?”