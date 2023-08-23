Fyre Festival II Pre-Sale Tickets Sold Out Despite No Official Lineup, Location Or Date

Home News Roy Lott August 23rd, 2023 - 9:14 PM

Despite all of the controversy surrounding its first go, Fyre Festival is returning for its sequel and festival goers seem to be on board. Festival founder Billy McFarland claims to TMZ that Fyre Festival II is already sold out even though no dates or festival lineup has been announced. “The First 100” tier of tickets went on sale Sunday for the price of $499. “They sold out very very quickly,” McFarland previously said that Fyre Fest 2.0 would take place in the Caribbean sometime at the end of 2024. The remaining festival tickets will go on sale at a future date, with some premium levels priced for as high as $7,999.

McFarland pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud in connection to Fyre Fest 1 in 2018. He admitted that he defrauded investors over the festival’s financial status and provided falsified documents to secure funding. He ended up serving four years in prison and was ordered to pay restitution of $26 million to the defrauded investor. 277 of the event’s ticket holders were paid $7,220 each after filing a lawsuit against the festival.

With Fye Festival II, McFarland claims that he has new financial backers who have agreed to pay off existing debts from the first Fyre Fest, as well as fund the second staging. He has yet to identify these backers by name.