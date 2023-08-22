Explosions In The Sky Share Intriguing New Single “Moving On”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 3:12 PM

According to consequence.net, rock band Explosions In The Sky have shared “Moving On,” which is from their upcoming album End that will be released on September 15 by Temporary Residence Ltd. “Moving On” follows the single “Ten Billion People,”which was first introduced back in in July.

Also “Moving On” fits the accompanying album’s non-final title with a jolting composition that suggests that there is plenty of new ground still to be explored by Explosions In The Sky. As a whole, the band’s latest tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a delightful rock sound that brings a classic feeling of Summer vibes.

In the following statement Explosions In The Sky briefly discuss the meaning behind their upcoming album: “The end of a thing or a time can mean a stop, but it can also mean a beginning, and what happens after one thing ends might pale in comparison to what it becomes next.”