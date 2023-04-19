Explosions In The Sky Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott April 19th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Explosions in the Sky have announced their first set of tour dates in three years. ‘The End Tour’ will kick off on September 15 at the Fort Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX. Additional stops include Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston before concluding the North American leg on October 3 in Washington D.C.

The group will then head over to Europe shortly after, kicking off on November 6 in Dublin, IE. Other European stops include Manchester, London, Antwerp, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona. The tour will conclude on November 20 in Madrid. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10am local time via the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.

Their last studio LP was 2016’s The Wilderness. The band’s guitarist Mark Smith collaborated with Elvium on the album, Continuous Portrait, under their band name, Inventions.