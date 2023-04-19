Explosions In The Sky Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Explosions in the Sky have announced their first set of tour dates in three years. ‘The End Tour’ will kick off on September 15 at the Fort Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX. Additional stops include Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston before concluding the North American leg on October 3 in Washington D.C.
The group will then head over to Europe shortly after, kicking off on November 6 in Dublin, IE. Other European stops include Manchester, London, Antwerp, Berlin, Paris and Barcelona. The tour will conclude on November 20 in Madrid. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10am local time via the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.
Their last studio LP was 2016’s The Wilderness. The band’s guitarist Mark Smith collaborated with Elvium on the album, Continuous Portrait, under their band name, Inventions.
Explosions in the Sky 2023 Tour Dates:
08/11 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/12-13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
08/16-19 – Coura, Portugal – Vodafone Paredes de Coura
09/15 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music
09/16 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
09/18 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
09/19 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/21 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
09/22 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theater
09/23 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
09/25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
09/26 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
09/28 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/30 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10/01 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
10/03 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
10/05 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
11/06 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street
11/07 – Manchester, England – Albert Hall
11/08 – London, England – Troxy
11/09 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
11/11 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
11/13 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal
11/14 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
11/15 – Koln, Germany – Kantine
11/17 – Paris, France – Bataclan
11/18 – Lyon, France – L’EpicerieModerne
11/19 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Razzmatazz
11/20 – Madrid, Spain – Riviera