16 Concertgoers Hospitalized For Heat-Related Illness During Snoop Dogg’s Houston Show

Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2023 - 10:59 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to rollingstone.com, it was 104 degrees in Houston on August 19 which caused more than two dozen fans attending Snoop Dogg’s concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to experience heat-related illnesses.

Also usatoday.com has reported that mong the 35 affected attendees, 16 were transported to a local hospital for treatment and examination.

During the concert, Atascocita Fire Department posted an update on social media by writing: “Atascocita First Responders are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop!”

Atascocita First Responders and the @SETRAC_TX AMBUS (MPV601) are headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the @SnoopDogg concert. We got your back Snoop! pic.twitter.com/jRXOAKojY3 — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) August 20, 2023

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion can hold up to 6,500 attendees in its seated area and its uncovered lawn has a capacity of up to 10,0000 people. Last Summer pop band 5 Seconds of Summer canceled a concert at the same venue during a set after drummer Ashton Irwin began experiencing stroke-like symptoms that were related to heat exhaustion. Also last month 17 people were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses following an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh.

Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told USA Today that the Montgomery County Hospital District dispatches the fire department to the venue as a precautionary measure: “This is a common practice and very effective if done early on,” Dilliard said. “Much credit should be given MCHD for managing the patient load.”