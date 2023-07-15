Brujeria Announces First New Full Length Album in 5 Years “Esto Es Brujeria” and Shares New Single “Mochado”

Home News Diana Bello July 15th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Press release from Nuclear Blast, Brujeria has announced a new album ‘Esto es Brujeria’, and with the new album their first single will appear in the album as well. The first single is “Mochado. This band known as Brujeria, is a Mexican band that has made a name for itself and caught the attention of many, and much more will be seen as that album and the single they came to release which is just a banger. The new album called Esto Es Brujeria will be released worldwide on September 15th, this would be their fifth full-length album. Esto Es Brujeria will be available digitally and in the following formats which once again will include “Mochado”:

-CD Jewelcase

-Orange Cassette

-2LP

When it comes to Mochado it is just a song that gets stuck in one head and one that energizes one soul as one listens to it, a powerful song that one can expect the other songs in Esto Es Brujeria will too have as the members in the band have commented on.

A comment on this album and the single they released from Juan Brujo one of the members of Brujeria: “Para que sientan y sepan el poder Mexicano con raíces antiguas hasta las redes sociales modernas, que se transmite con canciones brutales y rabiosas! ESTO ES BRUJERIA.”

English translation: “Feel and know the Mexican power with ancient roots all the way to the modern world of social media, filled with brutal and rabid songs! ESTO ES BRUJERIA”

Esto Es Brujería – Tracklisting: