Dirty Honey Share New Single “Won’t Take Me Alive” From Upcoming Fall Album ‘Can’t Find the Breaks’

Diana Bello July 9th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

Another banger of a song which is from the hard rockers that we know as ‘Dirty Honey’ who have shared recently a new song which is called “Won’t take me alive” which would be their first single that have come after the alum they came to release which is ‘ Can’t find the breaks’ their album. This new track was premiered as of last month which took part of the TNT’s NHL Stanely Cup playoffs coverage. This track that has now been given a formal release across so many digital platforms such as youtube, Spotify, and much more which can be searched online.