Dirty Honey Share New Single “Won’t Take Me Alive” From Upcoming Fall Album ‘Can’t Find the Breaks’

Another banger of a song which is from the hard rockers that we know as ‘Dirty Honey’ who have shared recently a new song which is called “Won’t take me alive” which would be their first single that have come after the alum they came to release which is ‘ Can’t find the breaks’ their album. This new track was premiered as of last month which took part of the TNT’s NHL Stanely Cup playoffs coverage. This track that has now been given a formal release across so many digital platforms such as youtube, Spotify, and much more which can be searched online.
When it comes to this song from dirty honey it is super good to listen to, especially with the amazing guitar riff that one has ever heard as of now, a song that contains so much swagger due to instruments in the background, and the vocalist who always clash yet the good kind as one has seen.