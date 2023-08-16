Josh Kiszka Of Greta Van Fleet On Coming Out: “A Huge Weight Was Lifted”

Home News Roy Lott August 16th, 2023 - 8:19 PM

Since publicly coming out in June, Greta Van Fleet’s lead singer Josh Kiszka has felt at ease. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Kiszka says he felt that “huge weight was lifted” off him afterward, but was still nervous about what the response would be.

“You really feel that way, which is unfortunate, but it’s true,” he said. “Everything had been met with love and acceptance and humility and respect, and that was a huge wave of reassurance that things are moving in the right direction… As a performer and as an entertainer, a huge weight was lifted. Because ultimately as an artist or just as a person, we all want to be understood to some degree.”

He revealed the news through a post on his Instagram in relation to Tennessee’s anti-LGBTQ laws, revealing that he has been in a same-sex relationship for the last eight years. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he added.

Since then, the band’s fans have been supportive. At their recent concert in Nashville, fans held up colored pieces of paper in front of their phone flashlights, which created a rainbow-colored effect around the venue. Kiszka became extremely emotional during the performance. “The fact that that many people could communicate and coordinate to make that happen was extraordinary,” he explained. “It was really difficult for me to keep it together, and this sounds very deep, but the song took on new meaning in that moment.”

The band’s latest album Starcatcher debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums.