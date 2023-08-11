James Bay Shares Meditative New Single “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad”

Home News Parker Beatty August 11th, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Today, award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay has shared a new single entitled ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad,’ out now via Mercury/Republic Records.

Produced by Gabe Simon and co-written with Plested, the song is a satisfying bit of folk pop featuring a catchy chorus and expectedly strong vocal performance from Bay. On the track, Bay said “‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye. There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly, it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always traveling. It’s an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.”

Dedicated fans will be surprised by the song’s release, as Bay has played it a number of times while out on tour this year, recently opening for Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park in London. “This summer I started playing the song live, way before I even knew it would be released. I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it,” said Bay. “You can’t ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along and by the last chorus they were singing the words. It’s been unbelievable. I’m really excited to share the recording with the world. I wrote it with my mate, the brilliant Phil Plested. I hope you love it!”

In between headlining dates for his upcoming North American tour, which begins tomorrow (August 12) in Toronto, Bay will also be supporting The Lumineers for their coast-to-coast tour until the end of September.

“Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” is his first single since his album Leap back in 2022, which was accompanied by acclaimed singles such as ‘One Life’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone.’

Listen to ‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ by James Bay below.