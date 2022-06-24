James Bay Shares Captivating New Single “Everybody Needs Someone”

Home News Mohammad Halim June 24th, 2022 - 4:42 PM

A couple months ago, famous alternative star James Bay shared his hit track, “Give Me The Reason”, which fans adored. Back in 2014, the artist stopped the world when he released his top tracks “Let It Go” and “Hold Back The River”, now with his new release “Everybody Needs Someone” fans have but one question to ask: “Is there anything Bay can’t do?”

“Everybody Needs Someone” is the latest track taken from Bay’s newest upcoming album Leap which is set to release July 8, right before his summer/fall tour! Bay talked about his inspiration for the track and the name, “In these last couple weeks before Leap arrives, I want to share one more song with you. It’s called “Everybody Needs Someone. I love this song so much. I know in hindsight that despite lots of fun work and touring back in 2019 I wrote this song because I was feeling lost and alone. The feeling came like a quiet tidal wave. It really threw me around for a while. But thanks to the people closest to me in my life, I made it through that time. They know how to hold me up when I’m down. I hope you all love this song too. So excited for you to have it.”

The only complaint is that the track isn’t longer! “Half a lonely soul to make me whole/’Cuz everybody needs someone. ” Bay discusses the importance of a loving hand, and reminds us that even icons, such as the talented Bay, goes through dark times.