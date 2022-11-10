Fever Ray Announces New Album Radical Romantics for March 2023 Release and Shares New Song & Visualizer “Carbon Dioxide”

Home News Karan Singh November 10th, 2022 - 11:52 AM

Karin Dreijer aka Fever Ray, best known as one half of the electronic music duo the Knife, has announced that their third solo album will be released on March 10 next year. Radical Romantics will be their first new album in over five years and fans have been anticipating an update on it ever since “What They Call Us” dropped in early October. In the leadup to the new record, the Swedish singer and producer has released its bubbling, electro-pop lead single, “Carbon Dioxide.” Check it out below:

In the above track, Dreijer aims to encapsulate the state of falling in love. In pursuing this whimsical endeavor, they took inspiration from a broad range of sources, from Henry Mancini’s “Baby Elephant Walk” to Corinthians 13:1 to Anne Morrow Lindberg’s “Gift from the Sea,” and everything in between.

“I just think that the direction could be nice, happy, full of everything, extra everything,” Dreijer explained to producer Vessel when the song hadn’t yet taken shape. Vessel shared his own thoughts on the song: “‘Carbon Dioxide,’ a compound which, being defined by its bond with oxygen, seems to me like a neat chemical expression of the essential compassion that the conditions for life on our planet depend. Compassion and joy; happiness guarded from sentimentality by the absurd and the grotesque; the extra-everything of unconstrained Nature.”

After concluding the last Fever Ray Tour in 2018, Dreijer began working on Radical Romantics the following year with their brother and Knife partner, Olof Dreijer. The joint effort by the siblings on the upcoming album is the first time the two have produced and written music together in eight years. In addition to contributions from Vessel, other co-producers and performers on this project include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails), Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma.

Radical Romantics Tracklist

1. What They Call Us

2. Shiver

3 New Utensils

4. Kandy

5. Even It Out

6. Looking for a Ghost

7. Carbon Dioxide

8. North

9. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean