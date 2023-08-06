Former Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Reportedly Taken Hostage and Stabbed in Prison

mxdwn Music

August 6th, 2023 - 6:32 PM

Ian Watkins, former singer for the band Lostprophets was reportedly stabbed in prison on Saturday. According to an Instagram post from Stereogum, Watkins is currently a decade into serving his 29-year sentence for alleged child sex offenses.

Watkins was reportedly stabbed several times, resulting in “not life-threatening injuries,” after he was taken hostage by three other inmates.

After being held captive for another six hours, Watkins was freed by guards at West Yorkshire’s HMP Wakefield high-security prison, where he is currently being held.

Watkins was sentenced to an initial 35-year sentence in 2013 after pleading guilty to nearly all of his charges: “three counts of sexual assaults involving children, six counts relating to child pornography, and one count of possessing ‘extreme’ animal pornography” (via Spin).

