Former Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Reportedly Taken Hostage and Stabbed in Prison

Ian Watkins, former singer for the band Lostprophets was reportedly stabbed in prison on Saturday. According to an Instagram post from Stereogum, Watkins is currently a decade into serving his 29-year sentence for alleged child sex offenses.
Watkins was reportedly stabbed several times, resulting in “not life-threatening injuries,” after he was taken hostage by three other inmates.
After being held captive for another six hours, Watkins was freed by guards at West Yorkshire’s HMP Wakefield high-security prison, where he is currently being held.
Watkins was sentenced to an initial 35-year sentence in 2013 after pleading guilty to nearly all of his charges: “three counts of sexual assaults involving children, six counts relating to child pornography, and one count of possessing ‘extreme’ animal pornography” (via Spin).