Death Of Second Man Found In Newtown Creek Ruled As Drowning, Brooklyn Officials Call For Investigation

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 12:12 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi.

According to brooklynvegan.com, the father of John Castic told New York Post that his son’s cause of death has officially been ruled a drowning. Castic’s body was found in Newtown Creek after he left an event at Brooklyn Mirage that was headlined by Zeds Dead last weekend.

Earlier this summer, the body of psychologist Karl Clemente was found in the same creek after being turned away from Brooklyn Mirage. Despite the similarities in both cases, sources have told the Post that authorities do not think the deaths are related and they are treating both deaths as an “unfortunate coincidence.”

North Brooklyn elected officials Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Assembly members Mariza Davila and Emily Gallagher, and State Senator Julia Salazar have released a statement that calls for a “prompt and detailed investigation” and increased safety measures in the area.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic events that resulted in the loss of two lives in East Williamsburg. We are distraught over this news, and our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the deceased. This matter is of great concern to the community and local businesses. We have called for a prompt and detailed investigation to ensure accountability and answers to the circumstances regarding these cases. We are committed to helping prevent this from happening again.

These tragedies highlight the critical need for safety measures in our industrial areas. The Industrial Business Zone (IBZ) has seen a significant expansion of nightlife in recent years. However, it lacks the necessary infrastructure investments and enhancements such as lightning, signage, phone and data connectivity, and accessible public transportation to ensure a safe and sustainable environment. Without these measures, the expansion of nightlife creates additional pressures on and challenges in industrial areas. We must strike a balance between growth, safety, and public use to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers.

We are collaboratively working with the Mayor, City agencies, business, and community members to develop comprehensive strategies to ensure the well-being of all who work, live, and visit the area. We remain committed to enhancing public safety and ensuring that the nightlife community operates and maintains responsible practices that contribute to the well-being of the local community.”

On another note, first responders found an abandoned car in Newtown Creek near the Pulaski Bridge on August 6 around 3:30 a.m. No one was found inside the vehicle and divers did not find anyone in the deep waters.