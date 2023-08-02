Second Man Found Dead in Newtown Creek After Leaving Brooklyn Mirage

Home News Roy Lott August 2nd, 2023 - 9:12 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Zeds Dead. Taken on December 30th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

After it had been reported that a man was found dead near Newton Creek in June, another man has been found dead in the Newtown Creek area. The New York City Police Department said that a body found in the creek had been identified as 27-year-old John Castic, NBC News reports. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. The police said his body had no obvious signs of trauma.

Castic was a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs and was last seen around 3 AM on Saturday, July 29 at Brooklyn Mirage for a show with Zeds Dead, Boogie T, Deathpact, Sippy, and SuperAve. Fellow finance worker William Sullivan told the New York Post that Castic hadn’t been at the show alone, but left when he started feeling sick. “It was late, the concert was almost over, and he decided to call an Uber and just leave,” Sullivan told New York Post. “We don’t know if he got in [though].”

The venue sent video of Castic leaving to police, and his friend Eamon Stenson told Patch that the Find My app placed Castic on the Metropolitan Avenue Bridge at 3:50 AM. Castic was reported missing by a friend on Sunday.

A similar incident happened in Chicago at a King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard show in June. 26-year-old Noah Enos was found dead near the Chicago River. Enos was first reported missing by his brother and girlfriend, Nicole Wijs. According to NBC Chicago, Wijs said that she knew where he would be that night, but his phone had died sometime during the concert. His coworker said that they had gone to Big Star Chicago for drinks before attending the concert and had lost each other in the crowd. By the end of the show, Enos was “nowhere to be found.” His body was then found by the Chicago River. The cause of his death is still unknown.