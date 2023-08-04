Il Sogno Del Marinaio Announces New EP “A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton” for October 2023 Release

Home News Parker Beatty August 4th, 2023 - 7:29 PM

Il Sogno Del Marinaio, the international music trio founded by legendary punk bassist Mike Watt alongside electro-acoustic experimentalists Andrea Belfi and Stefano Pilia, has announced the upcoming release of their newest EP, A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton. The project was inspired by the memory of Miles Cooper Seaton, a founding member of experimental rock band Akron/Family, who passed away in February of 2021.

“I’m so glad me and my fratelli have made this tribute to a great music cat whose life got taken, taken with yet so much to give, Miles Cooper Seaton,” says Mike Watt, talking about the conceptual side of the release. “I hope people hearing our music for him will maybe help them to wanna explore the music he himself made to share with all of us.”

Each song was written by a different member based on their personal experiences with Seaton, with a wide variety of experiments and sounds all aiming to honor his contributions to both the musical world and the lives of his loved ones.

“Miles Cooper Seaton was a great musician, capable of writing deep and meaningful songs. The music he made with the band Akron/Family was very significant for many. He was a generous man, always there for friends needing help and support,” says Andrea Belfi: “I found in him one of the best friends I’ve ever had, someone I could open my heart to, however, the situation was about, he was never judging. His wild spirit was incredibly inspiring, as he had no fear of expressing his thoughts and emotions. I’m so happy I can pay this humble tribute to his life together with my Fratelli Mike Watt and Stefano Pilia, with whom I shared many adventures over the last years, and in doing so, doing what Miles was fearlessly suggesting to others: in a world with so much sorrow surrounding us all, the greatest tool we have is to connect and share with people we love, with passion, compassion, and understanding and for each other.”

A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton will be released on October 30, 2023 and is available for pre-order exclusively via Parakeet Records. It is Il Sogno Del Marinaio’s first project since the The Whistling EP, with their last album being Canto Secondo in 2014.

Tracklist for A Tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton by Il Sogno Del Marinaio: