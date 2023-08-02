Red Bull Shares Reimagined Verison of Souls of Mischief’s Iconic Song “93 til Infinity”

Red Bull has dropped a new episode of its Spiral freestyle series featuring the legendary Souls of Mischief, who lay down all-new bars over their iconic “93 ‘til Infinity” beat for the first time.
The reimagined release celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Souls of Mischief title track. It is a rap anthem that paves the way for the new era for West Coast hip-hop. Check it out below.
The legendary hip-hop group is set to join Atmosphere at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado alongside Danny Brown, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats on September 17. Tickets are on sale now.
Souls of Mischief is composed of rappers A-Plus, Opio, Phesto, and Tajai. Since forming in 1991, the group has released six studio albums, with their last being 2014’s There Is Only Now. Their debut LP ’93 Till Infinity has been an influence on many hip-hip artists. Curren$y, Freddie Gibbs, J. Cole, Tyga, Joey Bada$$ and Big K.R.I.T have sampled Souls of Mischief in their songs. The group is also a part of the hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics, along with emcees Del tha Funkee Homosapien, Casual, Pep Love, Jaybiz and producer Domino.