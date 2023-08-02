Red Bull Shares Reimagined Verison of Souls of Mischief’s Iconic Song “93 til Infinity”

Home News Roy Lott August 2nd, 2023 - 10:30 PM

Red Bull has dropped a new episode of its Spiral freestyle series featuring the legendary Souls of Mischief, who lay down all-new bars over their iconic “93 ‘til Infinity” beat for the first time.

The reimagined release celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Souls of Mischief title track. It is a rap anthem that paves the way for the new era for West Coast hip-hop. Check it out below.

The legendary hip-hop group is set to join Atmosphere at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado alongside Danny Brown, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats on September 17. Tickets are on sale now.