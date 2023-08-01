The Pharcyde Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 5:30 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to brooklynvegan.com, hip hop group The Pharcyde have released a few dates that are lined up for the Summer and Fall, which includes an appearance at this years edition of Arkansas’s Format Festival in September.

Everything kicks off in Denver before the tour stops in Los Angeles, Venice, Bentonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Hampton. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.

The Pharcyde were formed in 1989 in South Central Los Angeles. The original four members of the group are Imani, Slimkid3, Bootie Brown and Fatlip. DJ Mark Luv was the group‘s first disc jockey, followed by producer J-Swift and J Dilla.

The Pharcyde Tour Dates

8/10 – Denver, CO Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA The Novo by Microsoft

9/16 – Venice, CA The Venice West

9/22 – Bentonville, AR FORMAT Festival

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

11/17 – Hampton, NH Wally’s