The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band The Brian Jonestown Massacre will be performing at Austin’s Levitation Festival on Halloween weekend and the band has announced an extensive North American tour around their festival appearance.
Also The Brian Jonestown Massacre will be touring in support of The Future is Your Past, which was released back in February.
The tour is scheduled to stop in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Missoula, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 A.M. local time through axis.com.
THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE Tour Dates
9/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
9/18 – Washington, DC- 9:30 Club
9/19 – Boston, MA- Royale
9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
9/21 – South Burlington, VT- Higher Ground-The Ballroom
9/22 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield
9/23 – Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall Toronto
9/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr.Smalls Theatre
9/26 – Covington, KY- Madison Theater
9/27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
9/28 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection Elevation
9/29 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
10/2 – Bozeman, MT- The Elm
10/3 – Missoula, MT- Top Hat
10/4 – Seattle, WA- Neumos
10/5 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
10/6 – Portland, OR- Aladdin Theatre
10/7 -Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre
10/10 – San Francisco- The Warfield
10/12 – Pioneertown, CA- Pappy + Harriet’s
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather
10/15 – San Diego, CA- House of Blues
10/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/20 – USA Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
10/21 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10/23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/24 – Kansas City, Recordbar
10/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/29 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
10/30 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre
11/1 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat