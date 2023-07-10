The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 3:16 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band The Brian Jonestown Massacre will be performing at Austin’s Levitation Festival on Halloween weekend and the band has announced an extensive North American tour around their festival appearance.

Also The Brian Jonestown Massacre will be touring in support of The Future is Your Past, which was released back in February.

The tour is scheduled to stop in Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Missoula, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 A.M. local time through axis.com.

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE Tour Dates

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

9/18 – Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

9/19 – Boston, MA- Royale

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

9/21 – South Burlington, VT- Higher Ground-The Ballroom

9/22 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

9/23 – Toronto, Ontario – The Concert Hall Toronto

9/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr.Smalls Theatre

9/26 – Covington, KY- Madison Theater

9/27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

9/28 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection Elevation

9/29 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

10/2 – Bozeman, MT- The Elm

10/3 – Missoula, MT- Top Hat

10/4 – Seattle, WA- Neumos

10/5 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/6 – Portland, OR- Aladdin Theatre

10/7 -Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre

10/10 – San Francisco- The Warfield

10/12 – Pioneertown, CA- Pappy + Harriet’s

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather

10/15 – San Diego, CA- House of Blues

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/20 – USA Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

10/21 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

10/23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/24 – Kansas City, Recordbar

10/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10/28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/29 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

10/30 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

11/1 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

