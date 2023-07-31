Linda Lindas Shares Retro New Single “Resolution/Revolution”

According to consequence.net, punk band Linda Lindas have shared their new single “Resolution/Revolution.” The vibrant punk tune is made by a retro guitar arrangement that pays homage to the band’s influences.
“Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing ‘Resolution/Revolution. She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into a composition.” said Linda Lindas.
As for the song’s theme, the lyrics “We’re so small/ But we stand tall/ Right the wrongs/ And sing along” states how the band is bringing a positive change and presenting it in an encouraging way.
“[The song is] about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run. We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost!” said Linda Lindas.
“Resolution/Revolution” was produced by former Reel Big Fish drummer, Carlos de la Garza, the father of The Linda Lindas’s guitarist Lucia de la Garza and drummer Mila de la Garza.
