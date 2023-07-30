Crystal Fighters Shares Trippy New Track “Carolina”

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 30th, 2023 - 2:21 PM

British/Basque band Crystal Fighters just released their latest track, “Carolina.” This new single follows recent debuts of other tracks from their upcoming album during shows, such as “Manifest,” their first song release in four years. “Carolina,” too, is set to be used in their upcoming and as yet unannounced fifth album. Listen to the new single via the official lyric video below.

“Carolina” has an upbeat sound with electronic, string, and hand-drum instrumentals which frame a colorful vocal performance which sounds like a big crowd of people singing and clapping along to the song. The lyrics depict a woman named Carolina being ground down by the tedium of her working life, and the singers plead for her to leave her tedious town and bring some joy into her life.