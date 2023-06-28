Crystal Fighters Release Their First Song In 4 Years “Manifest”

Home News Dita Dimone June 28th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Crystal Fighters, the part-British and part-Basque, part-ancient and part-modern, part-pop and part-traditional band, have released their first song in four years. ‘Manifest,’ is their first new music since the release of the Gaia and Friends album in 2019.

Sebastian Pringle, a member of the band, described the track, which is ideally suited for summer, as a return to the Crystal Fighters’ signature sound that is also very contemporary.

“Manifest” is about making your destiny manifest. This song was written while we were in the studio on a cold, rainy day in London, pondering when we would be back on the beach sipping coconuts.

The song was recorded during sessions for their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

Marcelo Pinel, the band’s favorite contemporary digital artist, designed the ‘Manifest’ album cover, which is heavily influenced by Basque culture and mythology.

The band explains, “Marcelo created a cyber-mystical depiction of a ‘Txatxo’ as part of our ongoing mission to combine the old and the new.” “After winter, these mythical Basque entities awaken Mother Nature. This tune is about manifesting one’s destiny. This solitary, multicolored Txatxo rests on a log and ponders its fate. Marcelo’s composition titillates the senses while reminding us of how epic and enigmatic our experience on Earth truly is.

Crystal Fighters, an internationally successful live band capable of filling arenas, will announce details of a complete European tour shortly; in the meantime, they have a number of European festivals scheduled for the summer.

The band’s debut album, Star Of Love, was released in 2010 and featured Sebastian Pringle (lead vocals, guitar), Gilbert Vie-rich (electronics, guitars, percussion), and Graham Dickson (guitar, txalaparta). In addition to releasing the albums Cave Rave (2013), Everything Is My Family (2016), and Gaia & Friends (2019), the band’s musical fusion and unique style has garnered support from BBC Radio 1 and 6Music, and their infectiously joyful live shows have seen them perform at festivals, arenas, and the occasional cave around the world. As a result, they have amassed an awe-inspiring live following; their last U.K. performance in 2019 was a sold-out Brixton Academy show, and they also filled the WiZink Centre in Madrid and St Jordi in Barcelona.