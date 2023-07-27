Tori Kelly Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots: ‘It’s Been A Scary Few Days’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 12:48 PM

According to stereogum.com, last weekend artist Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after passing out while having dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Kelly has been staying at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where doctors have been treating the artist for multiple blood clots found around the her legs and lungs.

On July 26 Kelly’s husband André Murillo went on Instagram to give an update on his wife’s health condition.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Earlier today Kelly went on Instagram to post a message of reassurance to her fans

“Deuteronomy 31:8.”

Based from the comment section on Instagram, Kelly’s fan base has been sending unconditional love and support while the singer continues to recover from a serious health scare.