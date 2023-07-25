Reportedly Tori Kelly Hospitalized with Blood Clots and is in Serious Condition

Home News James Reed July 25th, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Gospel-pop singer Tori Kelly is in the ICU and being treated for blood clots around some of her vital organs, TMZ reports.

Kelly, 30, was reportedly at dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday night (July 23rd) when she began experiencing heart palpitations, and then passed out “for a while.” She was carried outside and transported to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she’s currently in the ICU.

Doctors discovered clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. TMZ adds that she has been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization, and her condition is “really serious.”

In addition to being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 Grammy Awards, Kelly’s 2018 sophomore album Hiding Place won Best Gospel Album, and her track “Never Alone” from that album won Best Gospel Performance/Song. She also had a voice role in Illumination’s 2016 animated comedy Sing.

Kelly is set to release a new EP called Tori on Friday, July 28th.

Kelly first gained recognition after posting videos to YouTube at 14.

She then successfully auditioned for “American Idol” in 2010 at age 16, and although later eliminated from the show went on to release her first EP, “Handmade Songs,” independently in 2012.

She was signed to Capitol Records the year after, and her debut full-length album, “Unbreakable Smile,” was released in 2015, with the lead single, “Nobody Love,” securing her first US Billboard Hot 100 appearance.

Kelly, however, was absent from the spotlight after the release of her most recent album, in 2020, although she was poised for a comeback this year.

In March, Kelly debuted her latest single “Missin U,” also surprising fans with a drastic style change —dyeing her once-blond curls black.

In June 2022 Kelly addressed the lack of new songs from her.

“i see your comments & i get frustrated too bc i just wanna put this music out & tour again but unfortunately its not as simple as just releasing songs whenever i want,” she tweeted at the time.

She elaborated, “I wish the business side of things didn’t sometimes slow down the process… but. That being said.. it’s led to a better situation & im so grateful for the team around me. so yes it’s taken longer than i would’ve liked & im so grateful for yalls patience. Trust me when i say.. it’ll all be worth it.”