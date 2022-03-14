The Kills Announce Two Summer 2022 Shows In L.A. & NYC

Home News Tara Mobasher March 14th, 2022 - 8:04 PM

The Kills have announced new summer shows in Los Angeles and New York City. Presales for the latter show begin March 16.

The Los Angeles show will take place June 6 at The Mayan alongside L.A. Witch, while the New York City show will take place June 10 at Brooklyn Steel alongside Bodega. Tickets for the shows will begin selling to the general public March 17 at 10 a.m.

These are the only shows on schedule for the group.

The Kills Summer 2020 Shows

6/6 Los Angeles @ The Mayan w/ LA Witch

6/10 New York @ Brooklyn Steel w/Bodega

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried