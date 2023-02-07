Skinny Puppy Announce Final Tour Dates For 40 Year Celebration

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 6:10 PM

According to consequence.net industrial music group Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40 anniversary as a band. The Spring 2023 North American Tour kicks off on April in San Antonio before stopping on Toronto, Dallas, New York, Cleveland, Boise and Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support for each show.

The tour will go through the South, East Coast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest but in the press release Skinny Puppy mentions that there will be West Coast performances in the near future.

“It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary. To our West Coast fans, don’t worry! We’ll see you soon!”

Skinny Puppy are considered pioneers of industrial music. The group is renowned for its prolific output and consistently high-quality releases, most notably the run of albums beginning with 1988’s Vivisect VI through 1992’s Last Rights. 2013’s Weapon is the most recent LP in Skinny Puppy’s career.

Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates