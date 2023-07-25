Hawthorne Heights Announces New EP “Lost Lights” and Shares Fiery New Video for “The Storm”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Rock band Hawthorne Heights have announced their upcoming EP Lost Lights will be released on September 8 by Pure Noise Records. To help celebrate the news about the EP, Hawthorne Heights have released their new single and video “The Storm.”

As a whole, “The Storm” is a wonderful tune which features jaw drooping instrumentation filling the air with solid rock sound while the powerful vocal performances serenades their ears with strong passion. As for the music video, each scene shows the band performing the tune on boat while a storm rages havoc around them.

In the press release frontman JT Woodruff discusses the meaning behind “The Storm.”

“The Storm was written in the middle of the night, deep in the throes of a worldwide shutdown, as I locked myself in a crimson red cabin in rural Ohio. I needed to withdraw from the noise, in a world where everything was falling apart. No internet. No cable. No cell phone service. You truly have to be prepared for that type of silence. If you aren’t comfortable inside your own head, the silence can swallow you whole. I welcomed it. I let the calm and quiet slowly drag me under.” said Woodruff.

The vocalist adds: “The only sound I could hear was the gentle roar of a creek that was behind the cabin, knifing through the desperate forest that I was purposefully lost in. It came to me as I was staring into the fire that was raging in an old timey, wood burning hearth. I tossed another log into it, and noticed how quickly it turned to embers, and how long it took for the embers to smolder from orange to black.”

Woodruff continues with: “Within that darkest black, I saw what seemed to me like a bright future. I felt myself letting go of things that I didn’t realize that I was hanging on to, and I immediately felt relief. I realized that I needed to set a fire inside of myself, and burn it down. I imagined what it would be like to stand on the ridge that was overlooking the cabin, and see the most beautiful fire that my eyes could register. The deepest orange of a thousand halloweens. The war at home is neverending.”

Lost Lights Tracklist

1. The Storm

2. Dandelions

3. Lucerne Valley

4. Empty

5. We Were Never lost