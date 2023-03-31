Pitch Black Forever Tour at Echo Lounge in Dallas, TX

Home News Mehreen Rizvi March 31st, 2023 - 10:00 AM

The Pitch Black Forever tour made its way to the Echo Lounge in Dallas, the venue was packed from the get go with fans taking them back to the early 2000’s emo era.

Spitalfield opened the show for this night of the Pitch Black Forever Tour, Part 2. Despite the fact, as they stated, they hadn’t toured in years, they killed it and were notably appreciative of their fans’ support throughout the years. Spitalfield performed their hits including “Texa$ With as Dollar Sign” and “Five Days and Counting.” Definitely a great way to start the show!

Continuing the night of emo delight was Armor for Sleep, another long running artist in the pop-punk music era. They also expressed their gratitude for being on this tour and their fans. Playing many of their top hits such as “The Truth About Heaven,” “Awkward Last Words” and “Stay on the Ground,”.

Last but not least on stage was the headliner, Hawthorne Heights! Elder emos that filled the venue were cheering with excitement as soon as their banner fell and the band took the stage. Once taking the stage lead singer JT Woodruff told fans “hope you’re ready for some throwbacks..” and then kicking off the set with their hit “Pens and Needles” the fans sang every word with them, creating nostalgia for the early 2000s when you were buying CDs and blasting music. A few songs in they took a break expressing how each song they were playing has meaning, and how grateful they are for the fans, stating “we grew up with you together.” Some fans had brought their kids to continue the love for the music. The band really made every song heartfelt as they played all their classic favorites, it was an amazing experience for all the elder emo’s that attended this Dallas stop.