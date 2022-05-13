Director Andre Relis Behind Randy Rhoads Documentary Says Osbourne and Rhoads Family Didn’t Help with Making the Film

Home News Megan Mandatta May 13th, 2022 - 8:34 AM

The recently released documentary “Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon” featuring the work of guitarist Randy Rhoads, known for working with Ozzy Osbourne, arrived with the director claiming both families offered no help in the process of creating the film. Andre Relis directed the 85-minute documentary with Michael Bruining writing and editing for the film and Tracii Guns voiced the narration.

The documentary includes various interviews with “Randy’s mother Delores Rhoads, brother Kelle Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN), Rudy Sarzo (QUIET RIOT), Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT), Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO), Gary Moore, Dweezil Zappa, George Lynch (DOKKEN) and Ozzy Osbourne,” according to Blabbermouth.

In reference to the family’s lack of participation, Relis notes “I do believe the family’s very protective of it. They had ideas early on about what they wanted.”

“I wasn’t around when these earlier documentaries were in production- I wasn’t around in the sense that I wasn’t involved with them; I had nothing to do with the earlier ones,” Relis commented referencing earlier documentaries. “And it appears that there were difficulties from the Osbourne side too to license music. And beyond that, I really don’t know, man. It’s a weird one. And that’s actually what really intrigued me, because my specialty, as a producer, is to get stuff out that a lot of people have a hard time getting out, whether it be a feature film or a documentary or whatever it may be. There’s been quite a few projects that I’ve honed in on and got stuff done that a lot of people before me couldn’t.”

Randy and Osbourne had a close working and personal relationship with Osbourne noting Rhoads’ death left him feeling that “a part of me died” and he “just bathed the wounds with alcohol and drugs.”