Lydia Loveless Shares Gloomy New Single “Runaway” Ahead of “Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way”

Home News Zach Monteiro July 24th, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Ohio-based singer and songwriter Lydia Loveless has recently shared her newest single “Runaway”. The new single comes as the second pre-release single of their upcoming album Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way.

The song itself opens with some somber piano keys before Loveless begins with “Everytime I go to the airport, I try to miss my flight” setting the mood for the song. From there, they go into their chorus of “I don’t like to run, I just like to run away.” The instrumentals and vocals alike gradually pick up in pace until the song comes to a strong piano and guitar-led conclusion. It’s a raw but honest song showcasing Loveless’ vulnerability and skills in writing such a track.

“This was one of the first songs I wrote for this record.” Loveless (who goes by she/her/they/them pronouns) said when asked about her newest single. “I hated it, but my friend Amy was giving me assignments and pushing me to write my way through heartache while I was crashing on her couch… Eventually this one grew on me and is now actually my favorite to sing on the whole record. It’s deeply personal and gut-wrenching to perform. It’s about not wanting my relationship to end but knowing things weren’t ever going to improve.”

“Runaway” is Loveless’ second pre-release song from their upcoming album Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way, following “Toothache” which was released to the praise of many earlier this year. The upcoming album was even listed in Pitchfork’s list of their most anticipated albums of the year.

Lydia Loveless’ Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way is scheduled to release on September 22nd. Pre-orders can be found here.

Check out our previous articles on Lydia Loveless below: