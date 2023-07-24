Jack White Calls Tulsi Gabbard An “Attention Seeking Fake”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2023 - 5:59 PM

According to stereogum.com, a couple of weeks ago artist Jack White has allegedly called our numerous celebrities for joining former United States President Donald Trump at a UFC Fight.

One of the celebrities that White allegedly called out is Tulsi Gabbard, who is a former Hawaii representative that left the Democratic Party last year and has settled into her job at Fox News.

On July 22 Gabbard went on social media to tweet about White’s comments on Trump.

Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who “normalizes” Trump. In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad. pic.twitter.com/kR3SbNOWBj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 22, 2023

“Jack White recently expressed his disdain for anyone who ‘normalizes’ Trump. In the meantime, what he wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad.”

White could have probably seen the tweet but the musician did not directly address it. Instead, White posted a comment on a recent Instagram post of Gabbard’s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsi Gabbard (@tulsigabbard)

White’s comment: “hey everyone, tulsi gabbard here. i’m a democrat! no i’m not, but this time you should believe me. i’m endorsing biden! no i’m not; but this time you should believe me. i’m telling the truth! no i’m not. but this time you should believe me.”