Lacuna Coil Release New Single “Never Dawn”

Simon Li June 3rd, 2023 - 8:49 PM

Photographer: Raymond Flotat

According to Blabbermouth.net, the Italian metal band Lacuna Coil has just released their latest song “Never Dawn,” which was also performed last Friday in Los Angeles.

The song showcases Lacuna Coil’s signature style with strong guitar riffs, beautiful yet somehow sad and powerful melody, and incorporated hypnotizing vocals from singer Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro, giving off ethereal, cool, tribal vibes to the audiences.



The song is a collaborative work between Lacuna Coil and world-renowned board game publisher CMON, who made successful games such as “Zombicide.” The song was in fact initially an instrumental music for a promotional video for CMON ‘s latest project “Zombicide: White Death,” which would feature limited editions of collaborative tokens with the band for its players.

“Zombicide: White Death” is the thrid installment to the series. Designed by Nicolas Raoult, Jean-Baptiste Lullien and Raphael Guiton, the game presents a spinoff winter version of the classical “Zombicide” adventure, following the 2016 “Zombicide: Black Plague,” and the 2018 “Zombicide: Green Horde.” With the background knowledge of the game in mind, the song gives off the atmosphere of imminent danger chasing the audiences, as well as the sense of emerging powers from within to meet the up coming battle.

Commenting on their new song, Cristina says that although the song was “First presented, in its instrumental version, in the trailer for Zombicide White Death game,” they have made it into a “live version, during our last sold-out show in L.A., we’re so incredibly thrilled to finally unveil the full version of ‘Never Dawn’!” She describes their latest song as a “fierce survival journey throughout grotesque and frozen lands,” encouraging their audiences to see that “the power within is the main weapon,” and “Ignite the fire in your heart and enjoy the listening!”

Lacuna Coil also told that they would soon be presenting “Comalies XX,” which is a reconfigured version of their third album “Comalies.”