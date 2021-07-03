Brian Setzer Announces New Solo Album Gotta Have The Rumble for August 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Checkered Flag”

Home News Kaido Strange July 3rd, 2021 - 11:23 AM

Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer has announced a new solo album Gotta Have The Rumble. It’s his first in over 7 years and will be released on August 27, 2021 on Surfdog Records. The album was produced by Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Cheap Trick) and all songs were written or co-written by Setzer. It will feature 11 tracks. The new single, “Checkered Flag” was also released.

The music video is fun; It’s directed by graphic designer Juan Pinto. The animation begins with clearly an animated Setzer building his hot rod (the song is about a checkered flag, so you know this will be about racing) – later, Setzer goes to race his top competition: Cool Cat and Hound Dog (it’s rockabilly, just go with it). Setzer has some tricks up his sleeve though and cheats his way to winning.

Despite the fun cartoon; the song is more about having a cool muscle car and getting that girl you want – despite it bothering her father. Classic rockabilly tropes, it makes me think of John Waters’ Cry Baby. As Setzer sings, “can’t be humble/gotta have the rumble.”

“Obviously, it’s a reference to my motorcycles and hot rods, something that hasn’t changed since I was 15 years old. I still have the same passion for going fast and adrenaline. But it’s also about my hearing problem with tinnitus–the ringing of the ear. It was pretty bad, and I realized that I couldn’t play the way I wanted to. As I recovered, standing in front of a small amplifier just didn’t cut it. The sound from my big amp makes the guitar rumble. Which is a big part of my sound. I was really despondent for a while because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do that again. So, ‘Gotta Have The Rumble’ refers to both of those things,” said Setzer about the album cover.

Gotta Have The Rumble tracklist:

1. Checkered Flag

2. Smash Up On Highway One

3. Stack My Money

4. The Wrong Side Of The Tracks

5. Drip Drop

6. The Cat With 9 Wives

7. Turn You On, Turn Me On

8. Rockabilly Riot

9. Off Your Rocker

10. One Bad Habit

11. Rockabilly Banjo