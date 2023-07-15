Dolly Parton Says That She Has No Plans of Retiring – “I’m Going to Make Hay While the Sun Shines”

Home News Zach Monteiro July 15th, 2023 - 10:11 AM

When asked whether she had any plans for retirement in the future, country legend Dolly Parton proudly proclaimed that she has no plans to call it quits anytime soon. Parton had made this statement when she recently appeared on Ken Bruce’s Greatest Hits Radio.

“I would never retire!” Parton said. “I would hopefully drop dead in the middle of a song on stage someday – and hopefully one I’ve written – but that’s how I hope i go.” She eventually goes on to tell Bruce “I don’t have much of a choice in that, but in the meantime, I’m going to make hay while the sun shines.”

Although Parton had made the clear statement that she doesn’t plan on retiring from music altogether, she did say that her days of touring are over. However, according to NME, Parton did state that she will continue to make special appearances rather than constantly being on tour.

Regarding future performances, Parton said “I’m not touring anymore but I will continue to do special shows here and there now and then like a long weekend or festival shows. But as far as touring goes, I think those days are pretty much behind me…” She goes to to explain that she would rather focus her efforts on smaller, isolated performances and making new music, saying “I ain’t got no years to waste!”

The discussion between Parton and Bruce would eventually pivot towards her upcoming album Rockstar. According to NME, Parton’s upcoming LP will feature both original tracks as well as covers of various artists such as The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Prince and more. Dolly Parton’s Rockstar is currently slated to release on November 17th.

