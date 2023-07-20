The Antlers Share Tranquil New Song “Tide”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 5:11 PM

According to stereogum.com, indie rock band The Antlers have shared their tune “Tide,” which is pop song about how time does not wait for anyone. “Tide” follows the previous released songs “Ahimsa,” “I Was Not There” and “Rains.”

As a whole, The Antlers‘s latest ditty is great by how the electronic and melodic instrumentation fills the air with bittersweet sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears with great harmony.

Musically, the feeling of wanting to let go of all negativity can be felt through the catchy pop vibe. “Tide” shows how passionate The Antlers are as musicians.

In the following statement band member Peter Silberman shares his thoughts about the latest song.

“‘Tide’ is a retrospective song, identifying natural phases over the course of a lifetime. It’s an appreciation for powerful forces that follow their own uncontrollable rhythms and an intention to navigate them more skillfully in the future.”