NEEDTOBREATHE Announces New Album Caves for Sept 2023 Release and Debuts Title Track

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE are returning with their ninth studio album CAVES, which will be released on September 15. The announcement of the project is joined by the release of “The Cave,” which is the album’s names and an impassioned glimpse of what the music will sound like.

CAVES features special guests Carly Pearce, Old Dominio, Foy Vance and Judah & The Lion. Also the album will help create the perfect soundtrack for The CAVES World Tour, which is set to kick off this Fall with Judah & the Lion. Tickets are on sale now by clicking HERE.



NEEDTOBREATHE‘s latest song “The Cave” taps into the spiritual need for self discovery and the impulse to escape the pressure of modern life. As declared in the first verse: “I need some time to be on my own in a world without a mirror.”

As a whole, “The Cave” is a great tune which features vein jolting instrumentation filling the air with amazing noises while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful harmony. The video is interesting by how each black and white scene shows the band passionately performing with strong emotions.

In the press release NEEDTOBREATHE shares the meaning behind their latest song.

“Sometimes the things you’ve done in your career, the highs and lows that you’ve experienced, create a shadow that you just can’t break free from. In order to write new songs that still matter to people, we had to move away from the identity of what others think we are and into the freedom of who we are becoming.”

CAVES Tracklist