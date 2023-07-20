3rd Secret Shares New Video for “State of Mind”

According to Blabbermouth, 3rd Secret has released a new video for their song “State of Mind.” The song is from their new album, The 2nd 3rd Secret, which was released on June 23rd. The band is a mix of many featuring members of Soundgarden, Nirvana, and Pearl Jam. Soundgarden’s guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana’s bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden and Pearl Jam’s drummer Matt Cameron came together with their vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye to create amazing music.
The song heavily features the guitar, and the members blend perfectly together to create the perfect alternative rock melody that still has grunge aspects. The video live-to-camera performance lets the listener truly feel as if they are witnessing them play in front of them. From the lighting to the different camera angles it truly has that feel, the camera captures all the members to fully broadcast everyone and zones in on certain instruments when its part is more prominent. The low red lighting adds to the rock feel and gives it a concert vibe where the singers and musicians are fully flowing with the music and not paying attention to anything else.