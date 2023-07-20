3rd Secret Shares New Video for “State of Mind”

Home News Anya Kennelly July 20th, 2023 - 8:27 PM

According to Blabbermouth, 3rd Secret has released a new video for their song “State of Mind.” The song is from their new album, The 2nd 3rd Secret, which was released on June 23rd. The band is a mix of many featuring members of Soundgarden, Nirvana, and Pearl Jam. Soundgarden’s guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana’s bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden and Pearl Jam’s drummer Matt Cameron came together with their vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye to create amazing music.