Sister of Tupac Shakur Sues Executor Of His Estate for Alleged Embezzlement

Photo by AV Concepts

Sekyiwa Shakur, sister of late rapper Tupac Shakur, has sued the longtime executor of his brothers estate for allegedly embezzling money, “millions” to be exact. She refuses to hand over personal items, especially those attached to her brother because of how extremely personal and dear they are to her.

A lawsuit was filed Monday January 10 in Los Angeles Court. Tom Whalley was accused by both Shakur and The Tupac Shakur Foundation for “blatant violations” of his job. He was also accused of allegedly making himself key management despite disagreements on the matter.

Shakur says,

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”

After Tupac’s 1996 death, Afeni, his mother, was named beneficiary. However, with her death in 2016, Whalley was named executor of the estate.

Shakur goes on to say how Whalley got “more than the 5.5 million” that he has paid himself over the years. Whalley allegedly refuses to release personal items held within the estate, including those items related to the late rap legend (jewelry, art, cars, golden records).

Music litigator, Howard King, refers to Whalley as a “friend and confidant” of Tupac and Afeni, denying all the allegations made. He even goes to say that Afeni made Whalley the executor of the estate before her death rather than after.

Shakur is being represented by music attorney, L. Londell McMillan, who has once represented Prince and is very familiar with the estate. The case is still on going.