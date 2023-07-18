Queensryche Shares New Fully AI-Generated Music Video for “Tormentum”

Home News James Reed July 18th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

QUEENSRŸCHE has released a fully AI-generated video for the song “Tormentum”, taken from the band’s latest album, 2022’s “Digital Noise Alliance”. The clip was directed by Above The Void and can be seen below.

QUEENSRŸCHE comments on the song and concept of the video: “Driving straight into the horrors of crimes against humanity and the rules of the Geneva Convention, this storyline depicts two characters: one as the vulnerable victim in pain, and the other as the captor trying to extract information. The chorus leads with the powerful chant, ‘Lights Again’, expressing the person finally opening their eyes staring at the interrogation lights above during the dead intervals of torture. The eyes return to being closed tightly as the sessions begin again. The tale ends up highlighting this never-ending cycle of power, control, and greed.”

The visuals for “Tormentum” are as bizarre as AI generated imagery comes. Human figures are seen stretching and deforming into the background. Everything else shapeshifts as well. It is given that these people are in an interrogation scenario. Images of a war torn town are presented followed by photos of people gasping for air underwater. Cut to images of kids playing inside a destroyed temple. Soldiers are seen in front of the temple and the video cuts to what appears to be a nursery. The next shot consists of military officials discussing strategies over a model of a random town. After that, a man is seen being locked up in a prison cell. He is seen contemplating his choices which lead him there. The video ends with the soldiers leaving the battlefield.