In This Moment Withdraws From Upheaval Festival Due to “Lack of Necessary Space”

LA- based rock band In This Moment has recently canceled their previously scheduled performance for their appearance at the Upheaval Music Festival on July 14th. The band stated that the concert’s cancellation was due to the lack of “necessary space to set up on and off stage.”

According to Blabbermouth, In This Moment had made an Instagram story several hours before their scheduled performance, writing “Dear fans and friends, we regret to inform you that we will not be performing at today’s Upheaval Festival.” They go on to state why they had to make the sudden cancellation, stating “Despite driving 600 miles, we arrived to find no available space for In This Moment to set up on and off stage. Our contractual agreements promised us the necessary space, but unfortunately, it was not provided. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events.”

In spite of this sudden and unfortunate cancellation, the band wishes to assure fans that they will soon organize a show in Grand Rapids, Michigan (Where the Upheaval Festival is located). In their statement, the band said “Rest assured, we will return to Grand Rapids very soon and organize a show where we can see all of your lovely faces. Your understanding and support mean the world to us. We love you all.”

In This Moment began their “Dark Horizon” Tour earlier this month on the 8th in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena. During this tour, the band debuted two new songs titled “The Purge” and “Sacrifice”. Their next scheduled performance is on July 17th in East Moline, Illinois at The Rust Belt.

