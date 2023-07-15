Grace Potter Shares Colorful New Video for Single “Good Time”

Home News Simon Li July 15th, 2023 - 6:46 PM

Today, the Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and rock musician Grace Potter released her official music video for “Good Time,” which was released last month. Watch the video below.



The song sounds like your classic country rock song, featuring Potter’s beautiful song alongside guitars and bass playfully playing by your ears, and backed up by the harmonious chorus in the background. The video seems to tell a story of an old lady who is recalling her past, her “good times” when she was younger, dancing, singing, and driving. The video, set in a café in the middle of a desert, incorporated many old-fashioned elements to provide audiences with that nostalgic feeling and atmosphere, which is also suiting for its narrative of recalling to past “good times.” Read more about the song here.

Commenting on the video, which was directed by Catherine Fordham, Potter shares that “I’m delighted to bring you “Good Time,” the newest cinematic installment from a world I created while driving and writing songs for MOTHER ROAD.” When asked about the characters in the video, she said that the main character is “one of my favorite characters, Lola Nomada Vasquez, the mischievous author of the beloved children’s book series, ‘Lady Vagabond’. Since the mid-century, Lola has lived and written in the fast lane, creating instantly iconic characters, but these days, she spends her time conjuring her next masterpiece from her favorite booth at her favorite diner.”

She furthered that “ ‘Good Time’ picks up where we left off at the end of “Mother Road”: Hurricane’s Drive-In Restaurant on Old Route 66. As the diner empties out, Lola lets loose, throwing herself a salacious party – fueled in equal parts by wine, unbridled imagination, and an unraveling mind.”