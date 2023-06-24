Grace Potter Unveils New Single “Good Time” From Upcoming Album ‘Mother Road’

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 10:15 PM

The 3 times GRAMMY nominated, American singer and songwriter Grace Potter has just released her latest song “Good Time,” which would be the last song for her upcoming album Mother Road, which would be out by August the 18th. Below is the official music video for “Good Time.”



The song sounds like your classic country rock song, featuring Potter’s beautiful song alongside guitars and bass playfully playing by your ears, and backed up by the harmonious chorus in the background. The song is a great embodiment of its title “Good Time,” with the vocal and instruments being so playful and funky, and really gives off the vibe of driving in the boundless countryside, singing loud and worrying about nothing.

When asked about the song, Potter shares that she was “thinking about all the times when there were no boundaries between me and the world at large” and that as time goes by, “there’s this expectation that you need to fall in line, that you can’t keep living a fantasy your whole life.” She playfully further added that she “don’t know about that – maybe we can.”