Dolly Parton Wants Nothing to Do With AI Holograms: ‘I Don’t Want to Leave My Soul Here on Earth’

In a recent article by Consequence.net Dolly Parton claimed that she has no desire to artificially increase the amount of time she spends on Earth by employing an AI hologram or any other technology. This sentiment is consistent with what was mentioned in the previous sentence.

During a press conference in London, the question was addressed to the country music megastar, who is 77 years old, as to whether or not she would consider staging a concert with a virtual version of herself that might be utilised after her death as holographic performances. She answered in the affirmative, indicating that she would be open to the possibility of doing so.

Recently, Dolly Parton was reportedly quoted in the Independent as saying, “I think I’ve left behind a great body of work.” She explained, “I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth, so I have to make a decision as to how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with].” “I don’t want to leave my soul right here on this earth.”

I’m afraid that if I take part of this information with me, I’ll be unable to leave this place for the rest of my life… You can count on us to figure out a method to keep me here, as there is no way that I will be leaving this place.

During her time there, the singer-songwriter, who was on tour to promote her next album entitled “Rockstar,” also made light of the topic of artificial intelligence by commenting on it in a playful manner.