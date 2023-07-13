Damon Albarn Says That He’s Working on an Opera

Home News Anya Kennelly July 13th, 2023 - 6:51 PM

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

According to NME Damon Albarn revealed that he is working on something new: an opera. A contrast to another current project of his which is creating new music for Gorillaz. He is known for his work with bands such as Blur but has decided to undertake this project due to a musical curiosity.

He told fans on the Broken Record Podcast that he was planning on putting music to “the contemporary Mozart” Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s The Magic Flute Part II. Something which has never been done before.

Albarn said that this new project was “fascinating” he even admitted that while he is very skilled as a musician he feels uncertain in the world of opera. He told the podcast “I don’t really know what I’m doing. I never know what I’m doing in that world, I’m a complete idiot. I don’t know if it’s any good. With songs, I’m more confident about that.” He is expanding his musical lens and fans are excited to see the outcome.